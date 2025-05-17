Jupiter hosts first-ever e-bike safety festival to promote community awareness

JUPITER, Fla. — On Saturday morning, the Town of Jupiter partnered with local law enforcement to host its first-ever e-bike safety festival, aiming to raise awareness and promote safer biking practices throughout the community. Organizers hope to make it an annual tradition.

The free event, held at Abacoa Community Park, featured family-friendly activities including bounce houses, face painting, and food trucks. But the heart of the festival focused on biking safety education.

Jupiter law enforcement officers led bike safety classes for all ages, offering tips for navigating roads safely, especially on e-bikes.

The event came just days after a child was injured in an e-bike crash, emphasizing the importance of the message.

“Being able to come out and really bring that information and safety to the community—and give them that hands-on experience—is absolutely important,” said Julie Wolnewitz, Recreation Coordinator for the Town of Jupiter.

Officials say they plan to continue hosting events like this in the future, with the goal of making the E-Bike Safety Festival a yearly tradition.