E-bike deaths hit record high in Palm Beach County despite overall traffic safety improvements

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — E-bike deaths in Palm Beach County set a record in 2025, even as overall vehicle fatalities hit a six-year low, according to research from County Commissioner Gregg Weiss' office.

WATCH BELOW: Commissioner Gregg Weiss tells WPTV's Dave Bohman he's pushing for better data involving e-bikes

Record e-bike fatalities prompt Palm Beach County safety concerns

The Palm Beach County Metropolitan Planning Organization, made up of mayors and council members from across the county, reported that streets continue to see more e-bikes and e-scooters than ever before. While this surge in alternative transportation coincided with improved highway and roadway safety overall, it created a deadly exception for e-bike and e-scooter users.

Weiss and other commissioners are pushing for changes in reporting laws to better track injuries involving these vehicles, citing a lack of comprehensive data.

"We just don't have good information," Weiss said. "This is something that we've sort of seen, increase over the last few years and it's important now that our legislature really looks hard at making sure that we have the right information."

State lawmakers are considering new regulations through proposed legislation that would impose fines on e-bike riders traveling more than 10 miles per hour when within 50 feet of pedestrians.

Planning organization members also expressed concern about e-bike owners modifying their vehicles to exceed 30 miles per hour, creating additional safety risks on county roads.

The transportation data highlights a growing challenge for local communities as they work to accommodate the increasing popularity of electric bikes and scooters while maintaining public safety.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.