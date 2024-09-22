Stuart Brightline supporters not giving up the fight, holding a rally at Riverwalk Stage Sept. 23

STUART, Fla. — Brightline negotiations in Martin County have been in limbo since the city of Stuart decided to rescind their contract with Brightline for a local station.

As the Martin County Commission continues to look for ways to make a Brightline station happen within their jurisdiction, the people of Stuart are also not giving up the conversation of pushing for a station downtown.

Tomorrow, Sept. 23, those in favor of the Brightline project will be holding a 'Save our Stuart Station' rally at 4 p.m. at the Stuart Riverwalk Stage.

Those putting on the rally believe the station will reduce traffic in the area, boost local businesses, create new jobs and connect with the overall Stuart community.

Fort Piece recently joined the conversation of bidding for the Brightline station, but told WPTV they will not jump at the opportunity until Martin County makes it clear they are pulling out of the project.

WPTV talked exclusively with someone at Brightline who told us they have never gone through a scenario like what has happened in Stuart.

Stuart City Commissioners are scheduled to meet tomorrow evening at 6:30 p.m., so those going to the rally are expected to also be in attendance at the board meeting. Brightline is an item of discussion on tomorrow's Stuart Commission agenda.

