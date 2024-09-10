Watch Now
Martin County Board of Commissioners wants to renegotiate Brightline deal with Stuart

WPTV has been following all the Brightline developments on the Treasure Coast
WPTV has been following the development of the interlocal agreement between the city of Stuart, Martin County and Brightline since the beginning of the year.
A Brightline train passes through Stuart during a recent test on the Treasure Coast ahead of service from South Florida to Orlando.
STUART, Fla. — On Tuesday, the Martin County Board of Commissioners made a motion to attempt to renegotiate its Brightline deal, after a Monday night meeting in which the Stuart City Commission voted to rescind its agreement.

According to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia, Martin County commissioners made a motion to pull the item off the agenda and go back to Brightline and Stuart in an attempt to renegotiate.

Stuart

Stuart rescinds agreements with Martin Co. and Brightline

Zitlali Solache

On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to rescind a ground lease agreement with Brightline, and 3-2 to rescind its interlocal agreement with Martin County for a Brightline station in Stuart. The board also heard public comment from more than 50 people, most of whom supported the new station.

Monday night's proposed resolution:

The Stuart City Commission unanimously voted Aug. 12 to a new agreement to bring a station to the city. The proposed Flagler Ave. station was announced in March.

PRICE CHECK: Here's why pulling out of Brightline deal could cost taxpayers more

Kate Hussey

Ben Porritt, Brightline's senior vice president of corporate affairs, sent WPTV a statement on Monday night's vote:

We’re confident that the commission’s actions don’t reflect the wishes of the majority of business owners and residents who have supported Brightline’s efforts to bring a station to Martin County. We’ll work with all cities and counties in the Treasure Coast to determine next steps for a Brightline station.

