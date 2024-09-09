Treasure Coast businesses 'super excited' about future Brightline station in Stuart

STUART, Fla. — While Stuart City Commissioners discuss the future of a Brightline station in the city, local businesses told WPTV about their support of the proposal.

Nichole Covert, a manager of Stack: Burgers and Bourbon, said their restaurant would be a short walk for people leaving the station.

“Because of a close proximity to this station, we expected a lot of walk in traffic,” said Covert.

Covert said a Brightline station could be a dream for business.

“We're super excited to have something like that come to the area,” said Covert. “It would be beneficial in every way.”

WPTV Nichole Covert said their restaurant would be a short walk for people leaving the station.

Beneficial, she said, not just for her restaurant, but other places downtown.

“It means not only growth for the community,” said Covert, “but growth for businesses as well.”

Googan Coffee has been in Stuart for just over a week and it’s only nine minutes from the proposed location off Flagler Avenue.

Hannah Jackson, store manager at Googan Coffee Stuart, is curious about how much business the station will bring to her shop.

WATCH: Here's why pulling out of Brightline deal could cost taxpayers more

Here's why pulling out of Brightline deal could cost taxpayers more

“Potentially people who are planning on, even locals, riding it. Maybe, as they're waiting for their train, they'll want to come frequent our business,” he said.

Jackson thinks maybe Brightline could make Stuart a hot destination.

“I’ve heard that Stuart is becoming more known,” said Jackson. “Are there people who live in other parts of Florida who want to come and visit us? Maybe that will happen, and I just am not aware of it.”

But Diana Hendelman, from Martin County, thinks Brightline would take away the quaint appeal of Stuart.

WPTV Googan Coffee store manager Hannah Jackson says she is curious about how much business the station will bring to her shop.

“It would be just more noise, more congestion,” said Hendleman. “It would take away from the ambiance I think.”

So, if Stuart stands down on Brightline, Jackson said she won’t lose sleep.

“If it is here, we probably will have some growth, and if it's not here, obviously we won't have that, but we will be just fine either way,” said Jackson.

Read WPTV's previous coverage on Brightline station on Treasure Coast:

Region Martin County PRICE CHECK: Here's why pulling out of Brightline deal could cost taxpayers more Kate Hussey

Stuart TONIGHT: Will Stuart City Council revoke its agreement with Brightline? Samantha Roesler

Travel What's happening with a proposed Brightline station in Stuart? Brooke Chau

Travel Could Fort Pierce get a Brightline station? Kate Hussey

Travel Future of Brightline in Stuart will be decided this week Cassandra Garcia

Travel Stuart mayor says Brightline station will cost roughly this much Cassandra Garcia