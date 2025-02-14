23 Villa Del Sol Condo residents file lawsuit against board, 10 others for negligence

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Twenty-three residents of Villa Del Sol are taking legal action against the condo board, current and past property managers and engineers for negligence.

This comes after 36 residents were evacuated from three buildings on the property after an inspection found structural damage in August 2024.

WATCH BELOW: Eric Johnson explains to WPTV why he and 23 others are suing board

Villa Del Sol condo owners in Jensen Beach sue board

WPTV has been on top of this story from the beginning and has been speaking to one resident Eric Johnson for months.

Johnson, who evacuated, is now renting a home in Port St. Lucie with his family.

Johnson is also one of the 23 plaintiffs.

“We didn't feel they did enough to protect our property that we were living in to keep it in a livable, safe condition,” said Johnson. “We didn't know how long we were living in there when it wasn't safe, to the point where the fact that we had to evacuate.”

WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield spoke to Richard Cartledge, an associate attorney with Linkhorst Law Firms, and who’s representing the 23 residents.

"I want them to be able to get back in," said Cartledge. "I want them to be able to get their possessions."

Cartledge said his clients want compensation for loss of use of the condos, increasing repair costs and living expenses since they were forced from their units.

"Each and every one of them is going to have to come out of pocket to repair their units, get them back to the condition where they can live in them," said Cartledge. "The goal is to be made whole, so that they're not prejudiced as a result of what occurred in the past."

But not all residents, like Chuck Connell, are on board with legal action against the board and thinks legal action was unnecessary.

“People started freaking out and didn't think people were doing their job," said Connell. "I think the association was doing its job, the property manager was doing their job."

For now, Johnson said the lawsuit will hopefully bring some relief for his family, but he still feel his rights of owning his dream home have been taken away.

"We can't enter our place, we can't modify our place, we can't even try to sell our place," said Johnson. "We're just stuck and being asked to do the impossible that we can't do anymore."

WPTV spoke to attorney Albert Moore who represents the Advantage Property Management Company.

Moore said that he will not be representing them in these suits and that the council representing the insurers of the condo’s association will represent the management company and also the condo association.

WPTV is working to reach out to them for comment.

