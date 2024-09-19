Residents at the Villa Del Sol Condos could face over 9 million dollars in repairs

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Since early August, WPTV has been following residents at the Villa Del Sol Condos being evacuated out of their homesafter an inspection showed structural damage in 3 buildings.

Now, residents are fearful repair costs could be too much to afford, pricing them out of their homes.

Erick Johnson, one of the residents told to evacuate, told WPTV he was given an estimate of $9.2 million in costs from the property's management. That number would be split between 72 units on the property.

Johnson said he fears these costs are close to impossible to pay.

"We cannot (afford this), and most of the people we talk to in this community cannot either,” said Johnson.

WPTV Reporter Tyler Hatfield tried bringing residents' concerns to the property manager, who refused to give and say anything; asking WPTV to leave.

Now, Johnson said he’s looking for a less costly option.

“It depends on if they can repair it or not,” said Johnson. “If they're unable to repair it, our only option would be to sell to a developer. If they can repair it, then we'd be given another huge assessment, which a lot of people that I talk to won't be able to afford, including myself.”

One resident, who didn't want to go on camera or be identified– told WPTV he's still desperate for any answers. “We want to know when we're going back home. And nobody answers, nobody”

He said he’s worried about losing his home and a lifetime of memories.

“This is not a property that we invested some money into. That's our home. That's where my son is growing up, and we're not probably going to be able to go back into our homes.”