Engineering report showed 'extensive corrosion' at Villa Del Sol condos

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV on Tuesday received an updated report and dramatic pictures of the damaged and cracked concrete foundation of the three buildings at the Villa Del Sol condominiums in Jensen Beach.

The engineering report went into more depth on the damaged condo.

The report recommended evacuation "based on the cracked…and loose condition of load carrying concrete components, the extensive corrosion and section loss of steel re-enforcement with over 90% section loss at one location."

The state is mandating that all condos 30 years old and three stories and higher undergo a strict, so-called "milestone inspection" to determine the safety of the building and to recommend necessary repairs.

Vicki Lopez, R-Miami, the sponsor of the bill who called for these mandatory inspections, said at a recent news conference in Miami that only about 30% of these inspections have been done. The deadline for the inspections is the end of the year.

Condo associations that fail to meet the deadline face fines of up to $500 a day, and even up to 60 days in jail for board members and building managers.

State Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, R-Highland Beach, said lawmakers will consider allowing some associations some leeway.

"If we have to review the plans and look at the good faith efforts of people trying to make the deadline. That's a different story," Gossett-Seidman said. "We're not going to go around arresting building managers for not meeting the deadline."

WPTV investigative reporter Dave Bohman has made public records requests with Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast counties to find out how many condominiums still need to get these milestone inspections to determine the safety of the buildings. We'll have the results and much more for you in upcoming reports.