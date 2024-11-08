Villa Del Sol condo owners get lower estimates for repairs. It's still a hefty price tag.

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Friday marks three months since residents were forced out of their homes at the Villa Del Sol condos after an inspection deemed the property unsafe.

A structural engineer hired by Villa del Sol discovered extensive damage during the inspection.

In September, Eric Johnson, one of the 11 residents who was evacuated, said the initial repair costs for the Villa Del Sol condos were estimated at $9 million.

WPTV Eric Johnson was among the residents forced out of his home at Villa Del Sol.

Months later, a new estimate sits at just over $6 million. It's a lower cost, but not enough to ease fears that the cost, split between 72 units, will still be too much for some residents.

Johnson said the HOA met with homeowners on Thursday to share the update. WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield reached out to management for comment but has not heard back.

Resident Beverly Howard is among the residents wanting to move forward after months of uncertainty.

WPTV Beverly Howard shares with WPTV the frustration she feels months after she was forced from her home.

"We can't even walk in the front door," Howard said. "That's ridiculous. I can't even use my home, and I'm paying for it."

It's a community that Howard has called home for years.

"I love this place. I loved it," Howard said. "My grandkids loved it. I still love it. It's just worth nothing."