Residents left with unanswered questions after evacuation from Villa Del Sol condos in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla — It’s been more than 24 hours since eleven residents were sent an email, telling them they had to evacuate their condos after a failed inspection.

Red signs and red tape outside the Villa Del Sol Condos in Jensen Beach tell residents they cannot enter their home.

One of those residents, Eric Johnson, said he just wants to go home.

“You got a lot of people that are upset and angry, confused,” said Johnson. “[We’re] not sure what's going on next, how it can get to this point and then all of a sudden be told to leave.”

Johnson told WPTV his wife gets dialysis and his son starts school on Monday in Martin County.

“It just throws a monkey wrench in everything,” said Johnson.

Inspectors deemed three of the six buildings on the property unsafe. Christine Chico’s building was not affected

“I just couldn't imagine being in this position there,” said Chico. “My neighbors, they’re now homeless, they have to find a place to live.”

Fortunately, Johnson can stay with neighbors. He said he’s thankful to have a roof over his head.

“It's not very often where I'm on the receiving end of the help, so it’s tough,” said Johnson. “I always try to find solutions for problems, but right now, I’m just up in the air.”

Residents told WPTV they each had to pay around $43,000 for the inspection.

Those evacuated said they still have questions.

“It’ll be nice to know if or when we can come back, when that will be, and if it’s going to be a long term solution,” said Johnson.

Stephanie Bualat, the property manager at Villa Del Sol, said they do not have a timetable for when residents can return, but they’re connecting neighbors with other neighbors to find a place to stay.