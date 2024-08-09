Residents of Villa del Sol condos in Jensen Beach evacuated after inspection

A condo complex has been evacuated in Jensen Beach.

Villa del Sol condos at 11000 S Ocean Dr. were evacuated Thursday.

According to a St. Lucie County spokesperson, a structural engineer hired by Villa del Sol discovered extensive damage during an inspection. The structural engineer alerted St. Lucie County and upon inspection, the buildings were “red-tagged,” rendering them unsafe for occupancy. As a result, residents were evacuated to ensure their well-being.

WPTV

County officials immediately mobilized to work with local partners, including the Red Cross, to provide support to displaced residents.

County also said the 11 people evacuated found accommodations on their own.

The evacuation happened after a routine inspection.

There are no reported injuries.

WPTV viewed an email sent to residents Thursday afternoon from the property manager, informing them that the building is unsafe after a final inspection.

WPTV

This is a developing story and will be updated.