'COMPLETELY CRACKED': New video shows severity of foundation at Villa Del Sol condos in Jensen Beach

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — WPTV has obtained new information and video that gives us a closer look at what prompted St. Lucie County inspectors to evacuate a Jensen Beach condo complex last week over safety concerns.

Late Monday afternoon, the St. Lucie County Office of Communications released a video taken by the engineers inspecting the Villa Del Sol condos.

In the video, engineer Gustavo Alvarez from AB Plus Engineering shows the cracks in the concrete that is the base of one of the buildings. The video shows him demonstrating how the concrete easily chips away when hit with a hammer.

"This is the foundation for this building," Alvarez says in the video. "It is completely cracked."

Tapping the foundation with a hammer, the inspector says in the video, "It keeps cracking."

WATCH VIDEO BELOW FROM THE INSPECTORS:

Footage from Building 3 Villa del Sol

In that email to St. Lucie County Building Official Michael Jerrahian — and sent to the county fire marshal — Alvarez wrote in his inspection that he found "more extensive damage than initially observed."

The email added that "sections of rebar were disintegrating."

Alvarez concluded that "given the severity of these conditions, I strongly recommend the immediate evacuation of residents" from two buildings. Alvarez then amended to recommend three buildings be evacuated.

That email was sent at 5:10 pm, Thursday. Evacuations took place by sunset.

"WHAT'S OUR NEXT MOVE?"

Four days later, residents still don't have a timeline for when they'll be able to return to their home.

"We're still trying to find out what's our next move is," homeowner Eric Johnson said.

Homeowners here at Villa Del Sol condos in Jensen Beach said they had an emergency meeting with property managers and the contractor at Waterfront Services Inc. about what they found that caused these buildings to be evacuated last Thursday.

It's a meeting that residents describe as intense.

"Some heated conversations, understandably so," Johnson said. "A lot of people still don't know exactly what's exactly going on. A lot of people are angry because this is their investment, their asset, this is their house, their home, everything all tied into one."

WPTV Eric Johnson describes what occurred at a meeting when some residents found out they would have to be evacuated.

Homeowners said they were shown videos and pictures detailing the damage.

They say they were told at the meeting that saltwater affected the rebar and corroded the structural integrity of the concrete.

"They had concrete foundations that were running the full length of the things where sections of them were just crumbling," Johnson said. "They would just tap them a little bit with a hammer and the concrete would just fall overexposing raw rebar that was very badly corroded."

But residents still have one big question.

"How much more is this going to cost me?" resident Christine Chico asked.

WPTV Christine Chico discusses the financial strain that residents will face because of the sudden evacuation.

Chico's building was not affected by the inspection, but residents said this affects everyone in the community.

"This is going to be a huge financial stress for a lot of people, and I know there's people in this community that barely made it through the first assessment," Johnson said. "I don’t know how we're going to be moving on from here."

Homeowners tell WPTV that the assessment could cost each person more than $40,000.

Chico said she doesn't know how much more she can take.

"How much money can I keep throwing into this?" Chico said. "I'm retired like many in this community. This is a retirement dream. A retirement usually means fixed income."

It's a dream that homeowners say may be put on hold.

"If I can stick it out until it's repaired, maybe the value will come back but right now, good luck," Chico said.

We are staying on top of this story. Look for updates on WPTV.com.