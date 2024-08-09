Inspection report to show why Villa del Sol condo owners were forced to leave

I'm awaiting the inspection report that should have the information on why Villa del Sol condos were forced to evacuate property owners and shut down.

What I've learned from the property manager and a county official is this inspection was performed to comply with the state's new law following the 2021condo collapse in Surfside, near Miami, that killed 98 people.

One condo owner showed us a main support bar that appears to be eroding, and concrete at the base that appears to be chipping away.

Region Martin County Condo residents evacuated in Jensen Beach: This is what an inspection uncovered Audra Schroeder

The property manager says construction work has been going on for a year and some of the problems began to surface about four months ago.

That's when construction crews were trying to restore and solidify the concrete base of the building.

"Obviously you don't know what's underneath the earth until you remove it," said property manager Stephanie Bualat. "It's just years, we're one of the oldest associations here on the island so you're looking at 50-plus years of weather-induced issues."

I'm continuing to press county building officials for any inspection reports on Villa del Sol, which could give us some insight into why the condos were labeled unlivable.