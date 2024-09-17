Watch Now
'Highest it could ever be': Security increased around Mar-a-Lago following assassination attempt

Residents who live near Mar-a-Lago will be impacted by road closures once again
Zitlali Solache
Security checkpoints near Mar-a-Lago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the security level at Mar-a-Lago is the ‘highest it could ever be’ following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

During Monday's press conference, PBSO announced they are ramping up law enforcement near the former president's home.

Resident Jerry Mandelo lives near Mar-a-Lago and adds he’s already seen the increased security on the premises.

“it’s just a little minor inconvenience," stated Mandela. "Not for me, it doesn’t bother me. But I feel sorry for the workers in the morning because they have to get stopped and that’s what you got to do.”

Road closures on Southern Boulevard began back in July following the first assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania.

Palm Beach

'COMPLETELY ILLOGICAL': What council, residents say about Mar-a-Lago closures

Zitlali Solache

Then in August, following frustrations from residents — roads were reopened when Trump was out of town. However, Sheriff Bradshaw states the road closures are back once again — leaving many residents to be re-routed.

Mar-A-Lago

Palm Beach

Mar-a-Lago road closure rules are changing. Here are the details

Zitlali Solache

“it is kind of nice to have the extra security here because I know that they’re here because of the assassination attempts," shared resident, Michael Smith. It is a little annoying that we can’t go over to the island on this bridge, but I guess you can just go to the other bridge.”

Smith said the closures are inconvenient but believes safety is more important.

“I think it’s kind of sad, that it’s happening in multiple times," shared Smith. "Whatever you believe in, who you want to support, its never good to try to take someone down with an AK-47.”

Mar-a-Lago lies 4.5 miles from Trump International Golf Club, where the incident took place.

During Monday's press conference, the U.S. Secret Service Acting Director, Ronald L. Rowe, Jr. made clear President Joe Biden wants to ensure the highest levels of protection for both Trump and Kamala Harris.

