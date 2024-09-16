Trump supporters gather near Mar-a-Lago, sound off after second assassination attempt

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Just down the street from Mar-a-Lago, supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered Sunday evening with flags in hand and anger on their minds after yet another attempt on the former president's life.

When WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman arrived, he saw a large motorcade leaving Mar-a-Lago and heading back into the city. WPTV is working to find out who it was and if that was the former president.

The group of supporters near Mar-a-Lago said they wave flags every Sunday to support Trump.

WPTV Trump supporter Jestin Nevarez speaks about the attempted assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach County on Sept. 15, 2024.

They tell Hoffman they were there as it all happened Sunday afternoon, adding that the Secret Service personnel that they see every weekend told them to pack their things and leave.

"Everybody had to move out," said Trump supporter Jestin Nevarez. "They cut off the parking lot, ended up blocking off the bridge, all of Southern Boulevard. It was pretty chaotic for quite some time. It's still scary that bullets are flying around the president."

There was heavy law enforcement around the bridge Sunday night leading to Mar-a-Lago.

