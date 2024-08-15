Palm Beach Council and local residents express frustration over Secret Service's road closures near Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is listening to concerns about the Mar-a-Lago road closures after Tuesday's Palm Beach Council meeting where the board shared they wanted to explore other options besides shutting down the streets.

South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago has been closed since July 20 by the Secret Service in wake of the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump.

Trump Here's when the Mar-a-Lago road closures start Audra Schroeder

“In my mind, if the road is closed, then Mar-a-Lago club is closed," stated Palam Beach Mayor Danielle Moore at Tuesday's meeting.

The West Palm Beach Police and Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies are working together to ease traffic concerns, according to Palm Beach Police Chief Niicholas Caristo.

“The best thing we can do is coordinate and communicate with everybody that’s involved, because it’s going affect them also,” Caristo said.

The board discussed logistics around the road closure, as the Mar-a-Lago Club is still open to members and guests.

“It’s completely illogical that you’ve got a road closed and then you’re going let 350 strangers into your club," Moore said. "Absolutely not.”

WPTV listened to the concerns of residents who would commute through Mar-A-Lago each day and are longing for the smooth drives again.

“It slows me down for work," shared Joshua Roman. "But, I just hope it all goes back to normal soon so I can get back to my normal route.”

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache looked for answers from Palm Beach Police on how they are working towards a solution. They sent this statement:

“Regarding the responses to the Chief's update at town council, we are understanding of the community's frustrations and share many of their concerns. The department will continue to work in the interest of the safety and security of our residents and visitors.”

The road will be closed until at least Election Day, according to Palm Beach officials. In the meantime, town officials asked the town attorney, Joanne M. O’Connor to search for legal options.

