Locals relieved after Town of Palm Beach announces road closures to occur only when Trump is in town

The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police, and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning
FILE- This Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort owned by President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
PALM BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is following up from last week's Town of Palm Beach Council meeting regarding frustrations around South Ocean Boulevard closures near Mar-a-Lago prior to the presidential election.

Palm Beach

'COMPLETELY ILLOGICAL': What council, residents say about Mar-a-Lago closures

Zitlali Solache

Several Town of Palm Beach residents say their concerns have been heard — and are relieved to learn about partially open roads on South Ocean Boulevard near Mar-a-Lago.

“We’re going to have the freedom to come and go and have normal days,” resident Mayling Brunet said.

The town manager of Palm Beach, Chief of Police and Secret Service officials met to discuss road closures Monday morning.

Starting August 19, both parties agreed road closures will only be in place when former President Donald Trump is at Mar-a-Lago.

“If they need to shut down the road for his protection that’s fine, but his hotel is still open for business,” shared resident Paul Castaldo.

Resident Isabel Acosta and others called the traffic an inconvenience, but are satisfied the town is working towards a solution.

"The traffic is horrendous, it really is," Acosta. "I’m glad that you’re here to inform me. I thought it was going to be like this forever.”

Police officials also stated they are currently discussing how to expand drawbridge opening restrictions.

