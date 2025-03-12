Inspection report finds 'no deficiencies' at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital after nurse attacked

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — Florida's Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) released its report from the agency's inspection of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital after a nurse was brutally attacked at the facility last month.

The nurse, Leelamma Lal, suffered critical injuries after she was allegedly beaten Feb. 18 by a patient who was under a psychiatric hold.

WATCH BELOW: Palms West Hospital adding work station for deputies

Palms West Hospital adding 'dedicated work station' for deputies

AHCA inspectors visited the hospital on Feb. 24 to look for potential deficiencies in state safety regulations.

The inspection report, released this week, said "no deficiencies" were found at the hospital.

Lal continues to recover in a West Palm Beach hospital weeks after the attack.

The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, is charged with attempted murder and remains in jail in Palm Beach County. His attorneys hired a forensic psychologist to conduct an independent evaluation of Scantlebury's mental health.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW: