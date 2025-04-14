Watch Now
Hospital workers demand safer working conditions after nurse attacked in Palm Beach County

Petition calls for change at HCA hospitals
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A union representing hundreds of workers at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital has started a petition demanding safer conditions.

The petition was started following an attack in February at the hospital that left a nurse in critical condition and a patient, who was on a psychiatric hold, facing criminal charges.

In its petition, 1199 SEIU (Service Employees International Union) seeks increased security measures including armed guards, metal detectors at entrances, bag searches for patients and visitors, and panic buttons on employee badges. The union has also asked for increased staffing levels in certain areas.

"This petition is nothing more than a publicity stunt by the union's leadership. They are well aware that nearly every item they're demanding is already in place at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital," said Louis Lochte, a spokesman for HCA, in a statement emailed to WPTV. "As anyone working in healthcare understands, behavioral health patients cannot be immediately transferred until they are medically cleared — it is a matter of patient safety and state law. We strictly follow clinical guidelines and regulatory requirements when it comes to these timelines. No amount of union misinformation will change that."

HCA Florida Palms West Hospital has made changes in the wake of the attack on nurse Leelamma Lal, including posting a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy at the hospital for 40 hours per week.

1199 SEIU representative Bhishma Ramdass acknowledged the increased security measures at Palms West, but said the petition calls for changes beyond that one hospital.

"We have an article in the contract: assault and physical harm. It says the hospital will do everything in its power to protect staff, and patients and visitors from assault. They don't really do that that well. And we just want to make sure that they step up," Ramdass said.

WPTV asked Lochte whether the additional safety measures have been, or will be, put into place at other HCA hospitals. We are still waiting for their response.

