Florida law enforcement react to deaths of Palm Beach County deputies

2 deputies killed, third deputy hospitalized fighting for his life
An SUV and three Palm Beach County deputies were involved in a crash on Southern Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in Florida are sharing their thoughts Thursday following the deaths of two Palm Beach County deputies and serious injuries to a third deputy after a crash in Palm Beach County.

Indian River County

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Palm Beach County Sheriff's office. I've been in contact with Sheriff (Ric) Bradshaw to send our condolences as well as offer any resources his team may need. Our honor, guard and peer support team are here for them as they mourn the loss of their friends and coworkers."
— Sheriff Eric Flowers

Martin County

"As a sheriff of not only my agency but a border county to Palm Beach County, I'm as devastated as I can be. I don't even have words to tell you how bad it feels. This is the nightmare call for any of us in law enforcement, especially the sheriff. My heart goes out obviously first of all to the families and the men and women of the sheriff's office who lost friends," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield. "My message to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Ric Bradshaw is that we have your back. We're here. We're here to help you, and there's nothing we won't do to help you accomplish your mission."

