'It's a shame': Drivers react to crash involving 3 Palm Beach County deputies

That terrible crash involving three deputies backed up traffic for miles on Southern Boulevard. The busy road was brought to a halt for hours. Drivers were at a standstill as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

WPTV’s Michael Hoffman has been out in the area all day, hearing the concerns of those on the roads.

The investigation at the corner of Lion Country Safari Road and Southern Blvd. halted traffic for hours. Traffic was blocked for five miles from here as far east as Forest Hill Boulevard for some time.

Many waited for hours to finish a trip that usually takes minutes.

“I hope we can get through soon, to get home,” said one driver who chose not to share her name.

WPTV Truck driver Giorgio Cravotto says he was driving west on Southern before the accident and saw deputies on motorcycles with radar guns right where the crash would eventually happen.

“There was a police officer car, he just pulled a U-turn,” said Cravotto. “Since that moment, I just hear a bunch of cars just like flying by. I tried to turn around back, it was already a huge, huge traffic and I only see cars flying by. Countless.”

And for some on the road today, like retired police officer turned truck driver Andy Werman, it hits home.

“Everybody is a brother or sister,” said Werman. “These guys are out there protecting everybody else, and to lose their lives over something like that, it’s a shame.”

Drivers heading west on Southern Blvd. were detoured onto Seminole Pratt Whitney, as deputies told them to use Okeechobee to return east. But those like Cravotto, who needed to go west, were trapped. He says it gave him the time to reflect.

“It makes you think a lot,” said Cravotto.

“What does it make you think about?” asked WPTV reporter Michael Hoffman.

“Like you’re just doing your job, doing what you’re supposed to do, trying to provide for family and whatnot, and one second later everything can change,” Cravotto answered. “Might be here, might be not.”

We’re still working to find out how much longer deputies will be out here so traffic can return back to normal.