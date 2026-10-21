Moskowitz, Singer discuss Israel, economy in Boca Raton congressional forum

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz and Republican former Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer faced off in Boca Raton as the race for Florida's 25th Congressional District enters its final stretch, focusing heavily on Israel, antisemitism and key economic issues affecting South Florida voters.

The candidate forum, held at Congregation B'nai Israel in Boca Raton, drew residents eager to hear where the two candidates stand on issues ranging from U.S.-Israel relations and Cuba policy to homeowners insurance, housing costs and border security.

With Election Day approaching, the discussion offered voters in the newly redrawn district a closer look at competing visions for representation in Washington. Florida's 25th Congressional District now stretches from Delray Beach into Miami-Dade County, expanding the electorate both candidates are trying to reach.

WATCH: Moskowitz, Singer talk key issues in Boca Raton

Moskowitz, Singer discuss Israel, economy at Boca Raton candidate forum

Candidates outline positions on Israel and antisemitism

Israel and efforts to combat antisemitism emerged as major themes during the forum.

Both Moskowitz and Singer emphasized support for Israel and discussed foreign policy issues that continue to resonate with many South Florida voters.

Attendee Nadine Patz said she came to hear both perspectives before casting her vote.

"I love both sides of any conversation, so knowledge is power," Patz said.

The forum gave voters an opportunity to hear each candidate explain how they would approach international issues and address concerns raised by members of the local community.

Moskowitz highlights bipartisan record, affordability concerns

Moskowitz pointed to his bipartisan work in Congress and highlighted efforts focused on lowering costs for families.

Among the issues he emphasized were healthcare expenses, housing affordability and rising homeowners insurance costs, which remain major concerns across Florida.

During the forum, Moskowitz said he has taken legislative action on insurance issues affecting homeowners. Moskowitz emphasized his support for Israel, telling the audience he is "proud to be known as the most pro-Israel Jewish Democrat in Congress."

"I wear that proudly, I will continue to do so, and I look forward to being re-elected and serve as your congressman for District 25," Moskowitz said.

Singer touts mayoral record, border security platform

Singer highlighted his tenure as Boca Raton's mayor and outlined priorities that include lower taxes, stronger border enforcement and support for U.S. and allied military action.

Singer pointed to public safety and economic development accomplishments during his time leading the city.

"I'm proud of what I achieved as mayor, cutting crime, making a safer, more vibrant city with high-paying jobs," Singer said.

Singer also argued voters should consider local experience and community ties when choosing their next representative in Congress.

"I think you want someone with community roots, with sensible solutions," Singer said.

Another debate ahead

The two candidates are expected to meet again at another candidate forum scheduled for next Tuesday at The Miami Beach JCC.

The upcoming event will give voters another opportunity to compare the candidates before ballots are cast in one of South Florida's closely watched congressional races.

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