Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Menu
Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk to be held virtually
Virtual Autism Speaks Walk held Sunday
Autism Speaks help families with early intervention programs
Autism Speaks Rally Day discussion
Coronavirus
Autism Speaks resources to cope with COVID-19
State
Woman with autism competing for Miss Florida title
Sign up for the Autism Speaks Walk March 1
Wellington
PBSO hosts 'Day for Autism' picnic in Wellington
As Seen On
ABA therapy helping children with autism
National
Autism prevalence now 1 in 40 US kids
Boy with autism, 5, found on busy Wisc. street
Investigation into death of boy in park ongoing
Red Ball Team Tennis Challenge on July 28
Missing boy with autism pulled from So. FL canal
Jupiter
Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse goes blue for autism
'Love Serving Autism'
World
Father confesses to killing son who had autism
Signs and symptoms of autism
Jensen Beach
Ground broken on new campus devoted to autism
Your Health Matters
Study: Vaccines less likely for kids with autism
West Palm Beach
Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk held in West Palm
News Photo Gallery
New test could help diagnose autism earlier
Critics jump on ultrasound and autism connection
Boca Raton
Deputies bring Christmas joy to West Boca family
Boy with autism pinched, threatened by bus aide
News
Training helps police find children with autism
Missing 6-year-old boy with autism located
Exotic pets can help children with autism
World Autism Awareness Month
Blooming with Autism holds benefit walk/run
Royal Palm Beach
Angels for Autism tournament kicks off
White House turns blue for autism awareness
House votes to require autism training for cops
Sesame Street to introduce autistic character
Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk held
West Palm Beach weekend events (March 3-5)
Autism Speaks walk this Sunday in West Palm
Dr. Soria: Scan detects autism signs in toddlers
WPTV golfing duo raises money for Autism Speaks