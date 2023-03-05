Autism Speaks Walk gets underway in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Walk is set to begin Sunday morning in downtown West Palm Beach.

WPTV is proud to once again be a sponsor of this year's Autism Speaks Walk.

WPTV's Michael Williams will serve as master of ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

The Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. It brings together people with autism and the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and providers who support them.

This year's walk has set a fundraising goal of $270,000.