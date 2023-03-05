Watch Now
NewsYour Health MattersAutism Speaks

Actions

Autism Speaks Walk gets underway in downtown West Palm Beach

Join WPTV at the Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday, March 5 at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.
Michael Williams at 2023 Autism Speaks Walk
Posted at 8:59 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 10:02:12-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Walk is set to begin Sunday morning in downtown West Palm Beach.

WPTV is proud to once again be a sponsor of this year's Autism Speaks Walk.

WPTV's Michael Williams will serve as master of ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m.

WATCH LIVE:

The Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. It brings together people with autism and the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and providers who support them.

This year's walk has set a fundraising goal of $270,000.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.