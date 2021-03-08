Virtual Autism Speaks Walk held Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Walk took place virtually on Sunday.

Though it was virtual, it continued to create awareness about autism and a kinder community.

WPTV news anchor Michael Williams served as the emcee for the event.

During this year's virtual walk, families and teams were encouraged to walk around their neighborhood for about 1.54 miles. That number was chosen because one in 54 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism every year.

Anyone who took part in the walk is encouraged to use #AutismSpeaksWalk to share their videos and pictures.