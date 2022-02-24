Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk returns to Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk will happen Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Last year's walk was held virtually due to COVID-19, but this year it returns to the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.

The organization has a goal of raising $300,000 to help people with autism.

The event will be sensory-friendly, with music at a low volume and instead of clapping, people will be shaking pom poms.

Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

The two-mile walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Datura Street and Flagler Drive.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of this event.

According to the CDC, 1 in 68 children have autism.

Get more information and register at https://act.autismspeaks.org/.