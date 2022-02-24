Watch
NewsYour Health MattersAutism Speaks

Actions

Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk returns to Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

WPTV is proud sponsor of walk
'Autism Speaks Walk' 2022 registration graphic
WPTV
'Autism Speaks Walk' 2022 registration graphic
Posted at 4:59 PM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 17:24:33-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Palm Beach Walk will happen Sunday, March 6, 2022.

Last year's walk was held virtually due to COVID-19, but this year it returns to the Meyer Amphitheatre in downtown West Palm Beach.

The organization has a goal of raising $300,000 to help people with autism.

The event will be sensory-friendly, with music at a low volume and instead of clapping, people will be shaking pom poms.

Registration and check-in begin at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

The two-mile walk will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Datura Street and Flagler Drive.

WPTV is a proud sponsor of this event.

According to the CDC, 1 in 68 children have autism.

Get more information and register at https://act.autismspeaks.org/.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.