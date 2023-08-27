Watch Now
Go Long for Luke flag football tournament raises funds, awareness of autism

Greenfield family from New York got involved in mission after son was diagnosed with autism
Go Long for Luke autism fundraiser, awareness event in Boynton Beach.
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — For eight years in a row, a South Florida organization has gathered loved ones and autism awareness advocates to raise money to make a difference about autism, all through a fun way.

Go Long for Luke, a nonprofit organization, held its annual flag football tournament Sunday in Boynton Beach.

The focus is on providing fun ways to get the community involved in raising awareness for children with autism.

Going Long for Luke included a flag football fundaiser for autism in Boytnon Beach. Aug. 27, 2023.jpg
Going Long for Luke included a flag football fundaiser for autism in Boytnon Beach.

The Greenfield family from New York got involved in this mission after their son, Luke, was diagnosed with autism. They've held events in New York, Georgia and in South Florida.

"I just think being able to get the kids aware and get neurologically typical kids thinking about the fact that not everybody is the same, and that people deserve to be treated with respect and treated with kindness," event chairman Josh Ruderman said. "If we're delivering that message, we're doing our job."

To learn more about their mission and upcoming events, click here.

