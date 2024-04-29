From their family to yours: New business helps kids on spectrum learn

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A family in Palm Beach County has created a business to help children living with autism, their parents and teachers.

It all started after a set of parents noticed their children playing. It's a pretty simple product, but it offers solutions making everyday tasks and learning easy.

Raphael and Shawnte Urias are behind Next Level Sensory. It's a one-stop solution to make teachers' and parents' lives easier while helping kids on the spectrum learn. It's based on subscription-style boxes that come filled with everything a teacher, parent or behavioral therapist can use to keep kids engaged.

"Wow, they've been playing with this for 40 minutes and engaged. Not just, you know, wanting to go to an iPad or go to the television," Shawnte said about their "a-ha!" moment while designing their business. "That really excited us."

WPTV met the couple at an event for children with autism in Wellington, and we knew we had to learn more about their project.

Their children, 4-year-old Mercedes and 6-year-old Raphael Jr., are on the spectrum and at the heart of this new business.

"They're like our quality assurance team," Shawnte said.

Creating the boxes is a fresh start each month.

First, they pick their theme, with dinosaurs being their bestseller. Once they pick the topic for the month, they start curating what will be inside the box, including fidgets and different sensory items.

They use fake snow, paper shreds and other textures as the base for each box.

"I found that having the different textures like the sand and clay and Play-Doh allowed them to spend a crazy amount of time focusing on that," Shawnte said.

At that point, Shawnte's teaching background shines through.

They also include learning mats to help mostly non-verbal kids communicate what they know.

"Along with all the fun, tactile sensory items that the children are going to be playing with, I design at least five to six learning mats so that each week this teacher can use it in her small group rotation," Shawnte said.

It’s a combination of mixing learning and fun.

"They can benefit from a different type of learning, something that makes it fun, something that makes it engaging," Raphael said. "And it captures their attention."

Giselle Suarez works with children on the spectrum and has bought four boxes in the past two months. She said what the Urias' provide is a sense of relief.

"They like fidgets, and they might be changing every two days what they like," Suarez said. "So you have to run around and see what they like."

But now, she said she has more time to focus on other parts of her job.

"It's like they're taking over that side," Suarez said.

She said the new business owners take great pride in their business, and their service and care also elevate this project to the next level.

"They make sure you enjoy it. They reach out to see if you're satisfied with it," Suarez said. "It's really good, whether you're a parent, therapist, teacher, doesn't matter."

The Urias' said they started this endeavor in November 2023, and since then, they've sold a couple dozen boxes to people in our area looking for ways to change the way their kids are learning.

"Teachers are really excited about it because it gives them something that's ready to go," Shawnte, who used to be a teacher, said.

Mercedes and Raphael Jr. continue to be at the heart of this business, inspiring their parents to create boxes for other kids living on the spectrum, just like them.

"They are mesmerized," Raphael said. "I see something that's a light that is shining through. That makes it very special."