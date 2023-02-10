Watch Now
NewsYour Health MattersAutism Speaks

Actions

Autism Speaks Walk returns to Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

WPTV proud sponsor of Autism Speaks Walk
Join WPTV at the Autism Speaks Walk on Sunday, March 5 at the Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.
Autism Speaks Walk 2023
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 11:35:49-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Walk returns to downtown West Palm Beach in 2023.

WPTV is proud to once again be a sponsor of this year's Autism Speaks Walk, which will take place Sunday, March 5 at the Meyer Amphitheatre.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

The Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. It brings together people with autism and the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and providers who support them.

This year's walk has set a fundraising goal of $270,000.

For more information and to register, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.