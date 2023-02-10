Autism Speaks Walk returns to Meyer Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Autism Speaks Walk returns to downtown West Palm Beach in 2023.

WPTV is proud to once again be a sponsor of this year's Autism Speaks Walk, which will take place Sunday, March 5 at the Meyer Amphitheatre.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

The Autism Speaks Walk is the world's largest fundraising event to enhance the lives of people with autism today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow. It brings together people with autism and the parents, grandparents, siblings, friends, relatives and providers who support them.

This year's walk has set a fundraising goal of $270,000.

For more information and to register, click here.