Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announces $1 million for Els Center of Excellence in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Jupiter on Monday to announce major funding to support children and young people on the autism spectrum.

DeSantis announced that as part of this year's state budget, $1 million will go toward the Els Center of Excellence as it works to build a recreational complex, which the governor called a "sensory-friendly environmental that meets the needs of children with autism."

"Florida has a strong commitment to helping, particularly young people that have unique abilities and have unique challenges, when it comes to education. And we have not just talked the talk. We have walked the walk," DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the recreational complex will offer specialized swim and water safety programs, aqua therapy, indoor sports and fitness activities, a specialized athletic curriculum, and a specialized autism-friendly hurricane shelter.

According to the Els Center of Excellence's website, "fundraising continues to secure funding for a specialized autism recreation complex."

DeSantis said this year's budget includes more than $2.2 billion for services for persons with disabilities, the most in state history.