'You came through perfectly': WPTV helps resident get My Safe Florida Home grant

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — WPTV is still getting emails from homeowners frustrated by the long wait on grant applications for the My Safe Florida Home program.

This week, we made progress with a couple of people who have emailed us.

"You came through perfectly. It was a pleasure," Gordon Meyer, a southern Palm Beach County resident.

Meyer, who we featured on the news this week, finally received a confirmation on his $10,000 grant to help with a new roof on his home located west of Boynton Beach.

"It (said) 'congratulations' on the top line and it says I can move forward and go back to the website and look at the contractor information," he said referring to the email he received.

Another homeowner in Loxahatchee may also soon be receiving some similar news after getting the same "under review" message as Meyer did for the last couple of months.

The program has been overwhelmed all year, first with the anticipation of its restarting in July with $200 million, and then the crush of applications.

My Safe Florida Home's website clearly states they are no longer accepting any new applications for initial inspections or grants.

WPTV is told that all obligated money for homeowners in the system is available as the application process continues.

