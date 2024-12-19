My Safe Florida Home: Here's what those messages mean on your application

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As 2024 winds down, many homeowners still feel stuck in limbo with the state's My Safe Florida Home (MSFH) program.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny has heard from a few residents who wonder about the messages displayed on their status when they check online about their grant applications.

The program helps residents pay for storm-related improvements to their homes, but adequate funding has been an ongoing issue.

Real Estate News Insurance reforms? Why homeowners can expect 'status quo for now' Matt Sczesny

A representative from the Office of Financial Services cleared up the words and phrases people are seeing on their applications:



Pending: This is a popular one and usually means the program is waiting on more information or a document from the homeowner



This is a popular one and usually means the program is waiting on more information or a document from the homeowner Under Review: This means the application is still waiting to be looked over by the MSFH program



This means the application is still waiting to be looked over by the MSFH program Pending Prioritization: This means nothing is moving forward and you'll have to wait for more funding for the program next year

WPTV Gordon Meyer recently contacted WPTV about his My Safe Florida Home application.

Sczesny recently met Gordon Meyer, who said his application was stuck in the "Under Review" category for months.

"For me, there was no contact information," Meyer said, "so I said, let me give WPTV a shot."

WPTV did some checking and found that Meyer's application just needed to be seen. Now, we're told his grant will be awarded shortly for his roof.

As for new applications for initial inspections and grants, those are not happening. The program is awaiting more funding from lawmakers, who will decide in March when the 2025 legislative session begins.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: