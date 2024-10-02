Uninsurable home? Why a Fort Pierce resident is finding it hard to get coverage

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — When it comes to protecting your homes, WPTV has heard your concerns about homeowners insurance. But where can you go if no one will insure your home?

We met a St. Lucie County resident who is facing that predicament.

Britt Reynolds' house sits along the Indian River Lagoon in Fort Pierce. It has nearly every upgrade possible, but insurance is still a problem.

WPTV Britt Reynolds (left) speaks to WPTV senior reporter Matt Sczesny about the problems he has faced getting insurance coverage for his home.

"I got a letter Sept. 9 of this year. They're canceling me effective Sept. 30," Reynolds said.

This came despite having a metal roof and impact windows — things that homeowners are told to do. He was told by his insurer that his solar panels are a problem, along with the net metering that sells excess power back to Florida Power & Light.

"They are worried about the liability of electricity going back to FPL, someone getting shocked on the other side leaving the house," Reynolds said. "I explained to them that FPL installed the metering."

The homeowner said he never imagined his home would be uninsurable but so far he's contacted at least 24 agents with no positive results.

"Basically I've been told by all but four that I'm uninsurable," Reynolds said. "Citizens [Insurance] won't insure me."

WPTV Robert Norberg explains what residents should so if they are having problems getting home insurance coverage.

Because of its value, even Citizens said no to insuring him. His problem is a problem many Floridians are facing — insuring a home over 50 years old.

Insurance agent Robert Norberg said solving the problem isn't easy.

"In those situations, you got to take all the bells and whistles off, get the main property coverage you can get, strip it down as much as you can to keep the cost down," Norberg said.

Reynolds said his options seem to be down to either paying an amount he can't afford or selling his home.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: