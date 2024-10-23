Port Salerno tornado victims navigate recovery, rebuilding

PORT SALERNO, Fla. — Two weeks after deadly tornadoes hit the Treasure Coast, recovery for the victims has entered a new phase — rebuilding.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny was there as a Port Salerno community looked for solutions as they navigated the tough road to recovery.

Inside the Port Salerno Civic Center on Wednesday, storm victim Steven Newkirk searched for some answers and a place for him and his mother to stay for the night.

"One day everything is great, and then it's poof," Newkirk said.

WPTV Rina Shpiruk of Elev8Hope gives a hug to Steven Newkirk's mother.

Newkirk and his mother shared a home in Manatee Creek but the storm made it unlivable. He's unsure what his insurance will cover or repair.

Newkirk and his mother have been staying at the nonprofit Elev8Hope.

"This is one of my families that we help," Rina Shpiruk, Elev8Hope CEO and founder, said. "Their stay has come to an end, 10 days are up. I paid 10 days for them. Where am I getting the extra funding? There's so many of them."

Newkirk said he's applying for help from FEMA. At the last minute, he received another week for a place to stay through Elev8Hope.

WPTV State Rep. Toby Overdorf speaks to WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny about how the event held on Oct. 23, 2024, will benefit victims of the tornado.

Wednesday's event, organized by state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, featured representatives from Citizens Insurance, the United Way, the state Financial Services Office and others.

"No. 1, how many people are going to be a total rebuild," Overdorf said. "Who can live in their home currently, who can't and today's opportunity is to understand all that. ... but (also) get assistance for people."

Some who have insurance did get answers, such as Audrey McClain, who said she has roof damage at her home and got a starter check from Citizens Insurance.

"More than help, it's going to go a long way," McClain said.

Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.

Read WPTV's latest "Coverage Collapse" stories below: