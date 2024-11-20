My Safe Florida Condo pilot program already at capacity

A pilot program launched last week offering grants to help condominium associations with costs and inspections is already at capacity.
The Florida Department of Financial Services announced Wednesday that the My Safe Florida Condo pilot program has reached its maximum number of applicants. It is no longer accepting applications.
My Safe Florida Condo was created during the 2024 legislative session, with $30 million in statewide funding. A scaled-down version of My Safe Florida Home, it offers eligible condo associations up to $175,000 for assistance with wind mitigation improvements and storm-related inspections.
WPTV's Matt Sczesny spoke with residents this week who enrolled in the pilot program, and got mixed reactions. One condo owner said My Safe Florida Condo "limits you to $1,500 per unit, which is probably one window, in reality."
The My Safe Florida Home program ran out of partial funding in July, leaving many homeowners frustrated.
Interested condo associations can still sign up for updates on the program here.
