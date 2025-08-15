Latest grocery prices: Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows food prices jumped 2.9% since last July

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We continue to track the latest news on grocery prices.

New data from the Consumer Price Index released this week showed that many items continue to increase.

The index looks at the average change in prices over time that consumers pay. It showed that from July 2024 to July 2025, food prices went up.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices are up 2.9% over the past year, with the cost of meat increasing 5.8%.

Poultry is up 3.1%

Eggs are up 16.4%

Coffee is up 14.5%

"Keep in mind, certain foods like coffee, cocoa that's used in chocolate, we can't grow these here, so we're going to be faced with higher prices or changing what we drink," supermarket guru Phil Lempert said.

Lempert said several factors are to blame for the price jump, including climate, labor shortages and tariffs.

He had this advice for shoppers.

"Stop wasting food," Lempert said. "Forty percent of all of our food is wasted in this country. If you're going out to eat, bring home those leftovers, don't overbuy, don't overcook. Take inventory before you go shopping."

Lempert also recommends buying produce in season, trying frozen fruits and vegetables, which can be 20% to 30% less expensive, and also buying store brands.

The upward trend in food prices is expected to continue, which means now more than ever, shoppers need to shop smarter.

