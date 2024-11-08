Jupiter homeowners seek answers on new FEMA flood maps

JUPITER, Fla. — Many Jupiter residents say they were not living in flood zones a years ago — but things have changed.

With new FEMA flood maps taking effect next month, some will have to start shopping for flood insurance.

That's what drove nearly a hundred Palm Beach County residents to the Jupiter Community Center to find out if their homes lie in flood zones, like Steve Tassini.

“Well, I was actually a little surprised because I live relatively close to the beach, about half a mile. So to find out I'm in what they call an X zone, it's pretty safe,” stated Tassini.

The X zone means low risk. The new FEMA maps change will force many to purchase flood insurance.

Tassini already pays for it and has seen the price rise over the years.

“It’s up 50% or 40% in four years, which is better than my home insurance is doing but it’s still pretty expensive,” shared Tassini.

Tassini says he pays approximately $900 for flood insurance and it’s a price he’s willing to pay to protect his home.

"I’m not going to take the chance,” stated Tassini.

The Carl family also came to seek answers about their future condo in Juno Beach.

“We hope we find out that it’s not in a flood zone,” stated Felicia Carl.

They’re facing a tough decision due to the high costs of flood insurance.

”We would love to be able to buy one of the units and the flood map is going to really make that decision difficult if we are affected by it,” stated Felicia.

According to FEMA, approximately 5,000 properties have moved to high-risk flood zones, and 900 properties have been downgraded to low- or medium-risk flood zones.

Palm Beach County officials say if homeowners do not purchase flood insurance by Dec. 20, they could face higher insurance rates afterwards.

Meanwhile, the Carls, who are from New York, are waiting to hear their future home will not be affected.

“We had to deal with Sandy a number of years ago,” stated James Carl. "And we don’t want to deal with floods again.”

