Hurricane deductibles now in effect across Florida as Isaias nears Panhandle

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Isaias heads toward the Florida Panhandle, homeowners across the state will see hurricane deductibles go into effect on their insurance policies.

"The trigger in this case for most policies is a (hurricane) watch or (hurricane) warning anywhere in the state of Florida," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said.

WATCH BELOW: Isaias triggers Florida insurance deductibles that could cost homeowners thousands

Hurricane Isaias triggers Florida insurance deductibles that could cost homeowners thousands

Hurricane deductibles are common in Florida and are used for hurricane-related claims. They also have a much higher deductible than the usual deductibles on insurance policies.

"Typically, it's 2 to 3 percent of the property's insured value — not 2 to 3 percent of the claim — so it can be pretty extensive; some people even have 5 or 10 percent deductible," Norberg said.

A 2 percent deductible on a $300,000 home can run about $6,000.

And that deductible applies anywhere in the state as long as a hurricane is posted somewhere in Florida.

"Any type of wind damage that causes a claim — say you're in Palm Beach County, those people will be subject to the wind deductible," Norberg said

The hurricane deductible, according to state statute, expires 72 hours after the last hurricane warning is lifted.

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