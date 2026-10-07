State of emergency issued for 25 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Depression Nine: Governor DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis said he signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency for 25 Florida Counties ahead of Tropical Depression Nine.

The counties included in the order are Baker, Bay, Calhoun, Columbia, Dixie, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, Walton, Wakulla, and Washington.

Watch more on Tropical Depression Nine:

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“Today, I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9. This order will allow the Florida Division of Emergency Management to stage critical preparedness resources and ensure Florida is ready to respond,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis urged Floridians to make disaster plans and check hurricane supplies.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

