Palm Beach County firefighters deploy to Florida Panhandle ahead of Hurricane Isaias

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A highly specialized team of firefighters from Palm Beach County is heading to Florida's Panhandle to assist with response efforts as Hurricane Isaias takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team deployed Thursday morning on its first-ever state mission, sending 30 firefighters to areas expected to be impacted by the approaching storm.

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The team specializes in conducting searches and rescues in some of the most dangerous disaster conditions, including collapsed buildings and fast-moving floodwaters.

Fire Rescue officials said the crew is transporting multiple boats, search equipment and specialized rescue tools to support emergency operations before and after the hurricane makes landfall.

The deployment came after the team was activated overnight by state officials.

USAR teams are trained to respond to a wide range of disasters, including structural collapses, severe flooding and other emergencies that require advanced rescue capabilities.

Firefighters could remain deployed for up to two weeks, depending on conditions and the level of need in affected communities.