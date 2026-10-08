WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Isaias strengthened into a Category 1 storm overnight with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

WATCH: WPTV Tropics update

TROPICS: Hurricane Isaias expected to remain strong ahead of Gulf Coast landfall

As of the National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. advisory , the center of Isaias was located about 170 miles northwest of Progreso, Mexico, and about 420 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The hurricane is moving east-northeast at 9 mph.

Forecasters expect Isaias to continue strengthening through early Friday and remain a strong hurricane as it approaches the northern Gulf Coast. The latest forecast calls for the storm to pass north of the Yucatan Peninsula later Thursday before turning northeast and then north, making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

WATCH: How could Hurricane Isaias affect gas prices?

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A Hurricane Warning remains in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County line in Florida, where hurricane conditions are expected Friday night into early Saturday. Tropical storm conditions could begin as early as Friday.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect from the mouth of the Mississippi River east to the Steinhatchee River in Florida. The National Hurricane Center warned that life-threatening coastal flooding is possible and urged residents in vulnerable areas to complete preparations and follow evacuation orders issued by local officials.

In addition to damaging winds and storm surge, Isaias is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the central Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect 3 to 7 inches of rain from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, with isolated totals up to 10 inches possible. Flash flooding, urban flooding and isolated river flooding could occur.

The storm's impacts may eventually extend farther inland across parts of the Southeast, including Georgia, the Carolinas and the Tennessee Valley, where localized flooding is also possible.

The National Hurricane Center said isolated tornadoes could develop Friday night across coastal Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwestern Georgia, with the tornado threat continuing Saturday across portions of Alabama, Georgia and northern Florida.

While Isaias is forecast to make landfall along the Gulf Coast, residents across Florida should continue monitoring forecasts. The storm is expected to be a significant rain producer, and its moisture could contribute to continued periods of heavy rain across portions of the state in the coming days.

"Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion," the National Hurricane Center said in Thursday morning's advisory.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide