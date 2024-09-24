How could Helene impact Florida's home insurance?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The property insurance industry in Florida is bracing for a potential hurricane as Helene takes aim at the state this week.

"There's a lot of uncertainty with this storm, but the one thing that is certain is we are going to see some impacts," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

The governor outlined preparations for the Big Bend area, which could experience its third big storm in just over a year.

"[This area could] potentially see a larger impact than the last two storms," Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute said. "At this point, we don't know what is going to play out."

WPTV Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute outlines how Helene could affect Florida's insurance costs.

Friedlander said the insurance industry is ready to absorb the impact of the storm with capital on hand and plenty of reinsurance to handle potential claims, especially if the hurricane avoids larger cities.

"Even if it stays offshore, passing the Tampa Bay area, it could still have significant impacts in that part of the state with wind damage and storm surge," he said. "We're seeing hurricane watches and storm watches as far east as metro Orlando."

Flood insurance, particularly Federal Flood Insurance, can handle water claims but significant wind damage does stand to upend an industry that is currently trying to stabilize with at least 36 insurers looking to hold rates steady or lower them in 2025.

Still, Friedlander said this storm, at this point, is not expected to surpass damage from Hurricane Ian in 2022, which caused $112 billion in damage.

