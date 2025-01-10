Have an asphalt shingle roof? Why you might want to 'look past' that choice

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Florida homeowners continue to pay for new roofs under pressure from insurance companies, the state's top insurance regulator is suggesting the most affordable option may not be a solution.

"I think asphalt shingles ... maybe it's time to start writing them out of the plot in Florida," said Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky late last year.

He made those comments during a panel discussion at the Florida Insurance Summit in Orlando in December.

WPTV Florida Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky discusses the use of shingle roofs during a summit in Orlando in December.

"It's probably time to look past asphalt shingles," Yaworsky said. "The problem is guaranteed for 30 years. They don't last 30 years in Florida. They just don't."

Florida's heat, humidity and storms result in many experts pointing to 20 years as a more realistic lifespan for shingle roofs.

Metal and clay tiles have longer life spans, sometimes closer to 40 years.

"To me, what it looked like is that he was concerned a lot of roofing companies sell what is called 30-year shingle roofs," Melissa Burt DeVriese, president of Security First Insurance, said.

WPTV Melissa Burt DeVriese shares her thoughts on the use of asphalt shingles in Florida.

Metal and clay tile roofs also have a bigger cost, doubling the price of asphalt in many cases.

"I really think it's going to be an economic question going forward," Burt DeVriese said. "For you as a consumer what makes the most economic sense for your house and how does that impact you're insurance premium."

