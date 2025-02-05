Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference at Florida International University at 2:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE AT 2:30 P.M. IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:

Florida's governor has scheduled a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said in a written statement that the briefing will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Florida International University.

The new conference will be held at FIU's "Wall of Wind," which the university says on its website is a "national experimental facility focused on wind engineering research."

DeSantis is scheduled to be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner Michael Yaworsky.

