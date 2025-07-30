Let's Hear It: Share your thoughts on the My Safe Florida Home program

Residents who would like to apply for the popular My Safe Florida Home program will have the opportunity starting Monday, Aug. 4.

The program offers grants of up to $10,000 to help homeowners harden and improve their homes, potentially lowering their tax bill.

A new budget deal in Tallahassee means as much as $280 million could be headed toward the popular program, which is more money than in previous years.

The program once again prioritizes applicants based on age and income. All applications will be done on the My Safe Florida Home website.

WPTV is helping you navigate the application process and working to answer your questions.

