My Safe Florida Home program leaves Port St. Lucie resident 'with no explanation'

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV continues to help you navigate the My Safe Florida Home application process.

Reporter Matt Sczesny on Tuesday listened to a homeowner in Port St. Lucie who said the program came up short for him.

My Safe Florida Home program leaves resident 'with no explanation'

Mike Morabito emailed us looking for answers as to why he only received part of the My Safe Florida Home grant that he was promised.

He showed us on his My Safe Florida Home account that the case was closed, and he's wondering how a $10,000 grant turned into a payment of just $1,844.

Morabito said it has left him "with no explanation."

"They admit they didn't pay you $8,156," Sczesny told Morabito.

He said the work on his home included a roof, a garage door, a front door and shutters to harden his home against storms at a total cost of more than $17,000.

"I have tried to call them," Morabito said. "I was on hold with them two weeks ago for an hour and 40 minutes."

Morabito said he never got through to anybody while waiting on hold.

WPTV contacted representatives of the My Safe Florida Home program in Tallahassee about Morabito's case. We're still waiting for an answer as to why his grant had changed.