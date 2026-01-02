Florida property tax reform: 2026 could be pivotal year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida homeowners could see major changes to their property tax bills in 2026 as state leaders push forward with proposals to significantly reduce or eliminate property taxes altogether.

The debate has been brewing since spring 2025, when Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers began floating the idea of cutting property taxes. The proposals have sparked fierce pushback from mayors and county leaders who warn that essential services could be at risk.

"Right now we're approaching $60 billion just in property taxes across our state," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, one of the leaders spearheading the tax reduction efforts, said in October. "I sincerely believe there is some opportunity now for a pullback of that revenue in local government and still receive the same services."

The push comes as Florida homeowners continue to struggle with rising property tax bills. Some residents who moved to areas like St. Lucie County, expecting lower taxes, have been surprised by the costs.

"We moved (to St. Lucie County) from Palm Beach County, Jupiter area, thinking that property taxes were going to be less and instead we were surprised," Alberto Vaccaro told WPTV in March.

However, local government officials are raising concerns about how they would maintain critical services without property tax revenue.

"The ability to ensure that we have police, fire and emergency services to get to our residents quickly would change, the ability to provide recreation would change," Chelsea Reed, a Palm Beach Gardens Council member, told WPTV in March.

Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch was even more direct in her criticism.

"Do (Florida lawmakers) want us to hold bake sales to make up the lack of funds? Should we have a garage sale?" Resch said in March. "I just don't understand where they think the money is going to come from."

Some have speculated that the state could make up for lost property tax revenue by increasing sales taxes, though no concrete proposals have been announced.

The tension escalated in December when Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia accused Palm Beach County of overspending by $344 million.

"All I can tell you guys is I'm watching, I'm watching you guys, hopefully you understand that this number cannot stand," Ingoglia said.

Palm Beach County Administrator Joseph Abruzzo pushed back against those claims.

"We do not know how he came up with these figures. This wasn't any audit, this wasn't any finding from the state; this seems to be a speech and his personal opinion," Abruzzo said.

The debate is expected to intensify as the 2026 legislative session approaches, with both sides preparing for what could be a pivotal year for Florida's tax structure.

