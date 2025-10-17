8 proposals aim to cut property taxes in Florida: Here's what Rep. Toby Overdorf told WPTV

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers are moving forward with eight proposals aimed at reducing property taxes for homeowners, as rising costs continue to burden residents across the state.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, chairs the Select Committee on Property Taxes and said the panel has one clear objective: cutting property taxes for Florida homeowners.

The committee has identified eight initial proposals for potential relief, including eliminating non-school homestead taxes, improving the homestead exemption, capping tax increases and eliminating what's known as portability restrictions.

"We will not impact school taxes in any way, nor police and fire," Overdorf said.

However, other property taxes are being targeted for potential cuts. One of Overdorf's own proposals, House Joint Resolution 211, would eliminate portability restrictions, allowing homeowners to transfer their tax savings when they move to a new property located in Florida.

"People within the state, even if they downsize, would not get hit with a much higher property tax bill?" WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny asked Overdorf on Friday.

"That is correct. They could take that portability number with them, and in some cases, they may actually not even have to pay property taxes," Overdorf said.

The proposals face the challenge of reducing funding for counties and cities that rely on property tax revenue. Overdorf acknowledged this concern but believes there's room for cuts without affecting services.

"Right now, we're approaching $60 billion just in property taxes across our state. I sincerely believe there is an opportunity for pullback of that revenue within local government and still receive the same services," Overdorf said.

The timeline for these proposals is moving quickly. Overdorf's committee and other legislative committees will begin studying the proposals next month, with lawmakers potentially voting on them as early as January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.