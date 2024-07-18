Watch Now
Florida insurer American Integrity Insurance wants to drop rates 6.9%

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny reports that nearly a dozen insurers have asked for rate decreases this year
Living in the Sunshine State for many residents is clouded by the pain of homeowners insurance. Rising premiums are putting the financial squeeze on Floridians, hitting them with outrageous bills. WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spoke to leaders of several insurers about why your rates are going up and where do exhausted homeowners go from here.
House, townhome, Florida homes
Posted at 10:38 AM, Jul 18, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At a time when it seems homeowners insurance in Florida is hitting new highs, American Integrity Insurance based in Tampa is seeing a rate decrease of 6.9%.

According to a news release, the company said the rate reduction will affect 55,000 policies.

The company's CEO credited reforms from Florida lawmakers on curbing widespread litigation in the insurance industry.

"Historic legislative reforms have begun to dismantle the costly 'tort tax' that consumers have shouldered for years," American Integrity Insurance President and CEO Bob Ritchie said.

Nearly a dozen insurers this year have asked for rate decreases and at least another 10 are not seeking rate hikes.

Florida officials have been looking at the reforms as a way to bring stability to Florida insurance.

