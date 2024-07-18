Florida insurer American Integrity Insurance wants to drop rates 6.9%

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — At a time when it seems homeowners insurance in Florida is hitting new highs, American Integrity Insurance based in Tampa is seeing a rate decrease of 6.9%.

According to a news release, the company said the rate reduction will affect 55,000 policies.

The company's CEO credited reforms from Florida lawmakers on curbing widespread litigation in the insurance industry.

Real Estate News How did My Safe Florida Home money vanish so fast? Matt Sczesny

"Historic legislative reforms have begun to dismantle the costly 'tort tax' that consumers have shouldered for years," American Integrity Insurance President and CEO Bob Ritchie said.

Nearly a dozen insurers this year have asked for rate decreases and at least another 10 are not seeking rate hikes.

Florida officials have been looking at the reforms as a way to bring stability to Florida insurance.