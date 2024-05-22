19 Florida insurers file for rate decreases or no increases in 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation is reporting that 19 insurance companies in the state are either seeking a rate decrease or no increase for 2024.
The filings are an indication, state leaders say, of an insurance market making positive strides after years of turmoil with huge rate hikes and cancellations for many policyholders.
In that time, Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurer of last resort, has swelled with more than a million policies, increasing the state's financial exposure and potentially putting most Florida residents on the hook to bail it out in the event of a catastrophic storm.
The OIR told WPTV that nine insurance companies have filed for rate reductions. They are:
- Safe Harbor Insurance Company
- Spinnaker Insurance Company
- Southern Oak Insurance Company
- American National Property & Casualty Company
- Heritage Property & Casualty Company
- US Coastal Property & Casualty
- Florida Peninsula Insurance Company
- Stillwater Property & Casualty Company
- American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida
The OIR told WPTV that 10 insurance companies have filed 0% rate increases. They are:
- Florida Family Home Insurance Company
- Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company
- American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida
- Edison Insurance Company
- Castle Key Insurance Company
- Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company
- Castle Key Indemnity Company
- American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida
- American Security Insurance Company
- American Traditions Insurance Company
