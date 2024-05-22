19 Florida insurers file for rate decreases or no increases in 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida's Office of Insurance Regulation is reporting that 19 insurance companies in the state are either seeking a rate decrease or no increase for 2024.

The filings are an indication, state leaders say, of an insurance market making positive strides after years of turmoil with huge rate hikes and cancellations for many policyholders.

In that time, Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurer of last resort, has swelled with more than a million policies, increasing the state's financial exposure and potentially putting most Florida residents on the hook to bail it out in the event of a catastrophic storm.

The OIR told WPTV that nine insurance companies have filed for rate reductions. They are:



Safe Harbor Insurance Company

Spinnaker Insurance Company

Southern Oak Insurance Company

American National Property & Casualty Company

Heritage Property & Casualty Company

US Coastal Property & Casualty

Florida Peninsula Insurance Company

Stillwater Property & Casualty Company

American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida

The OIR told WPTV that 10 insurance companies have filed 0% rate increases. They are:

Florida Family Home Insurance Company

Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company

American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida

Edison Insurance Company

Castle Key Insurance Company

Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Castle Key Indemnity Company

American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida

American Security Insurance Company

American Traditions Insurance Company

